Trick-or-Treat: Local dates and times

UPDATED: October 28. (WTAJ) — Stay up to date on trick-or-treating schedules with WTAJ.
Here are some of the trick-or-treating schedules for towns in our area:
Bedford County
- Bedford Borough – Saturday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Everett – Thursday, October 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Blair County
- Altoona – Thursday, October 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Altoona – Trunk or Treat @ O’Reilly – Friday, October 23 from 5 p.m. – to 7 p.m.
- Bellwood – Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Claysburg – Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Duncansville – Thursday, October 29.
- Hollidaysburg – Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tyrone – DATE CHANGE: Moved to Saturday, October 31
- Roaring Spring – Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tipton – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cambria County
- Westmont Borough – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Richland Township – Thursday, October 29 from 6 pm.m to 8 p.m.
- Johnstown – Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jackson Township – Sunday, October 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- East Taylor – Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ebensburg – Saturday, October 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Patton Borough – Saturday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nanty Glo – Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cameron County
- If you would like your event featured please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com
Centre County
- State College – Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bellefonte – Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Spring Township (Bellefonte) – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Philipsburg – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clearfield County
- Clearfield – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- DuBois – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Houtzdale – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elk County
- St. Mary’s – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Huntingdon County
- Huntingdon – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Punxsutawney – Saturday, October 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Reynoldsville – Saturday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Somerset County
- Somerset – No official time set
- Windber – Saturday, October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Meyersdale – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.