Trick-or-Treat: Local dates and times

Halloween

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATED: October 28. (WTAJ) — Stay up to date on trick-or-treating schedules with WTAJ.

Here are some of the trick-or-treating schedules for towns in our area:

Bedford County

Blair County

Cambria County

Cameron County

  • If you would like your event featured please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com

Centre County

Clearfield County

  • Clearfield – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • DuBois – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Houtzdale – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elk County

  • St. Mary’s – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huntingdon County

  • Huntingdon – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson County

  • Punxsutawney – Saturday, October 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Reynoldsville – Saturday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Somerset County

  • Somerset – No official time set
  • Windber – Saturday, October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Meyersdale – Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss