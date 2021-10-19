Trick-or-Treat 2021: Local dates and times

(WTAJ) — Stay up to date with this year’s trick-or-treating schedules. Here are the times for towns throughout our area.
If your community’s information is missing from the list please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com. Include the date and time of trick-or-treating in your area.
Bedford County
- Bedford Borough — Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
Blair County
- All of Blair County — Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m.
Cambria County
- Conemaugh Township — Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m.
- Richland Township — Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- Stonycreek Township — Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.
- Downtown Johnstown Trunk or Treat — Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-7 p.m.
Cameron County
- Downtown Emporium (Trunk or Treat) — Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Centre County
- Halfmoon Township — Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Patton Township — Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
- Penn State All-Sports Museum — Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat: Juniper Village at Brookline — Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.
Clearfield County
- Clearfield Borough — Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
- Sandy Township (Trunk or Treat) — Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m.
- Treasure Lake — Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Elk County
- Saint Marys — Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
- Ridgway — Friday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m.
- East Brady — Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Huntingdon County
- Huntingdon Borough — Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Brookville Borough — Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. | Parade at 5:30 p.m.
Somerset County
- Uptown Somerset & Kiwanis Halloween Parade — Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4:30-8 p.m.
- Sipesville — Friday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.
