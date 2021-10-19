Trick-or-Treat 2021: Local dates and times

(WTAJ) — Stay up to date with this year’s trick-or-treating schedules. Here are the times for towns throughout our area.

If your community’s information is missing from the list please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com. Include the date and time of trick-or-treating in your area.

Bedford County

Blair County

Cambria County

Cameron County

Centre County

Clearfield County

Elk County

Huntingdon County

Jefferson County

Somerset County