Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival to take place in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 11th Annual Fall Punkin’ Chunkin Festival takes place this weekend on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bald Eagle State Park in Howard.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Howard Fire Company. This is the fire company’s largest fundraiser. Admission and parking are free; guests can watch as pumpkins will be launched into the lake.

For those interested in giving it a shot, there will be mini punkin’ chunkers you can shoot yourself! There will also be multiple food and craft vendors if you want a bite to eat or want to take something home.

Bald Eagle State Park has beautiful fall scenery, and you can check it out by taking a hayride through the park. And if you’re feeling up for a challenge, test yourself with the pie-eating contest!

The full schedule can be found below:

SCHEDULE

10 to 10:30 a.m.: – Opening Ceremonies

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Chunk Punkins (Both sides/ Pits are closed)

12 to 12:30 p.m. – Lunch Break

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Chunkin East Side (West Pit Open)

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Chunkin West Side (East Pit Open)

2:30 to 3 p.m. – Pie Eating Contest

3 to 3:45 p.m. – Chunkin East Side (West Pit Open)

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. – Chunkin West Side (East Side Open

4:30 to 5 p.m. – Chunkin Both Sides (Both sides/pits closed)

More information about the festival can be found on the Howard Fire Company’s Facebook page.

