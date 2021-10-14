Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival to take place in Centre County

Halloween

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 11th Annual Fall Punkin’ Chunkin Festival takes place this weekend on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bald Eagle State Park in Howard.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Howard Fire Company. This is the fire company’s largest fundraiser. Admission and parking are free; guests can watch as pumpkins will be launched into the lake.

For those interested in giving it a shot, there will be mini punkin’ chunkers you can shoot yourself! There will also be multiple food and craft vendors if you want a bite to eat or want to take something home.

Bald Eagle State Park has beautiful fall scenery, and you can check it out by taking a hayride through the park. And if you’re feeling up for a challenge, test yourself with the pie-eating contest!

The full schedule can be found below:

SCHEDULE

10 to 10:30 a.m.: – Opening Ceremonies
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Chunk Punkins (Both sides/ Pits are closed)
12 to 12:30 p.m. – Lunch Break
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Chunkin East Side (West Pit Open)
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Chunkin West Side (East Pit Open)
2:30 to 3 p.m. – Pie Eating Contest
3 to 3:45 p.m. – Chunkin East Side (West Pit Open)
3:45 to 4:30 p.m. – Chunkin West Side (East Side Open
4:30 to 5 p.m. – Chunkin Both Sides (Both sides/pits closed)

More information about the festival can be found on the Howard Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss