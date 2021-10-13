LIST: Halloween Parades in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — Check out all of the Halloween parades you can attend in Central Pennsylvania!
If you would like to submit information on a Halloween parade in your area, please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com.
BEDFORD COUNTY
Bedford – Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Travels up East Pitt Street and ends at Bedford County Courthouse)
Alum Bank – Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
BLAIR COUNTY
Hollidaysburg – Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. (Borough Streets)
Bellwood – Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
CAMBRIA COUNTY
Ebensburg – Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. (Starts at Dauntless Fire Hall)
Johnstown – Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. (Starts at the Point Stadium and travels down Main Street)
CENTRE COUNTY
State College – Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. (Parade forms between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue)
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DuBois – Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. (Along West Long Avenue)
Clearfield – Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. (Starts at Stadium Drive)
HUNTINGDON COUNTY
Huntingdon – Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. (Washington Street)
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Punxsutawney – Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
