Inclement weather forces Trick or Treat date changes across our area

(WTAJ) — Borough’s and townships in our area have begun to change their Trick or Treat dates due to severe inclement weather expected on Thursday.

The Borough of Tyrone in Blair County announced Wednesday that they are moving Trick or Treat from Thursday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to possible Severe Inclement Weather set to create an all day, severe at times, rain event, The Borough of Tyrone is moving Trick or Treat from Thursday to Saturday October 31 (Halloween) from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Have a Safe and Fun Trick or Treat Night to All 👻 pic.twitter.com/GgkbLsl7zC — Bill Latchford (@TyroneMayor) October 28, 2020

Spring Township in Bellefonte has also moved its Trick or Treat night to Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additionally, Bellefonte Borough says Trick or Treat has moved to Sunday, Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

State College police and Centre Region Council of Governments Emergency Management says trick or treat has been postponed to Sunday, Nov. 1 6-8 p.m. for State College Borough, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships.

