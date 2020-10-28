Inclement weather forces Trick or Treat date changes across our area

(WTAJ) — Borough’s and townships in our area have begun to change their Trick or Treat dates due to severe inclement weather expected on Thursday.
The Borough of Tyrone in Blair County announced Wednesday that they are moving Trick or Treat from Thursday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Spring Township in Bellefonte has also moved its Trick or Treat night to Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Additionally, Bellefonte Borough says Trick or Treat has moved to Sunday, Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m.
State College police and Centre Region Council of Governments Emergency Management says trick or treat has been postponed to Sunday, Nov. 1 6-8 p.m. for State College Borough, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships.
This story will continue to be updated if additional date changes occur. Click on the link below to see a full list of Trick or Treat events across our area.