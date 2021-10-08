Halloween Safety: Tips to keep in mind for trick-or-treating

(WTAJ) — Halloween is upon us! As you get ready to take little ones on the road, keep these safety tips in mind so that your night of frights and fun goes smoothly.

WALKING/DRIVING SAFETY

When you head out on the road, there will be a lot of children walking through the neighborhood. As a driver, you need to be especially alert on that night. Take the extra time to look for children and other pedestrians as you enter and exit driveways. Also keep an eye out for kids on intersections, medians and curbs.

Adults accompanying children should show them to cross the street at corners by using traffic signals and crosswalks. Always travel on sidewalks and paths, but in the event that there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and as far to the left as possible.

While you’re out and about, be alert for cars at all times. Watch out for cars that are turning or backing up and let the children know that they should not cross the street in between parked cars.

Safekids.org recommends joining kids under the age of 12 for trick-or-treating. Teens should go out in groups and stay in well-lit areas in their neighborhood.

COSTUME TIPS

Picking out a Halloween costume is one of the most exciting parts of the holiday. There are also some things you can incorporate into a child’s costume to enhance safety measures.

Instead of opting for a mask that can obstruct vision, use face paint or makeup. You can also fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to enhance visibility or carry flashlights and glow sticks.

CHECK YOUR TREATS

Parents and guardians should go through their children’s candy when they get back for the night, keeping an eye out for any open candies or other signs of possible tampering,

And kids aren’t the only ones you should be checking treats for! They’re also toxic to your furry friends. Chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats and should be kept out of their reach.