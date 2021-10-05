Halloween Extravaganza coming to downtown Emporium

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce announced that a Halloween Extravaganza event is set to take place in downtown emporium.

Organized by Smoker Logging, the event on Saturday, Oct. 30 will feature Halloween music by DJ Smokin Sounds, beverages by Rich Valley Wines, food trucks and family activities that include a hay bale maze. A truckload of firewood donated by Smoker Logging will also be chanced off.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Solak says the event will be held in conjunction with the borough’s trick or treat, business trick or treat and trunk or treat.

Businesses will hand out candy from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those without a downtown storefront will be allowed to hand out candy near the chamber office. Trunk or Treat is set to take place at Reid’s Hometown Emporium NAPA lot.

Emporium Borough’s Tick or Treat is set scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.