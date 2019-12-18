Groundhog Wine Fest Ticket Giveaway

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Japan 2020
Veterans Voices
Web Extras
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Sports betting’s rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
Top Stories
Organizers hold vigil in Hollidaysburg to end family separation
1 dead, 2 injured in Murray Hill shopping center stabbing in Oregon
House votes to amend constitution to pick judges by district
Officials close East College Avenue due to weather, road conditions
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Five Nittany Lions earn AVCA All-American honors
Top Stories
Take a look inside Penn State’s signing day “War Room”
Penn State basketball’s rise to the rankings is not complicated
Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons named AP All-American
Penn State’s Lamar Stevens named Big Ten player of the week
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
What do you think of a high school coach taking students to Hooters after the game?
Top Stories
Help Tilly find a fur-rever home!
Sounds of the Season: Martinsburg Elementary
French Toast with an Italian Twist!
French Macarons with Becca’s Baked Goods
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Local Events
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
WTAJ Holiday Programming
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
House set to vote on impeachment
Groundhog Wine Fest Ticket Giveaway
Don't Miss
Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment Ticket Giveaway
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Weis Market Christmas Dinner Giveaway
31 Nights of Lights Powered By Brent Cogan Electrical Services
Belding & Mull Big Ol’ Buck Contest
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers