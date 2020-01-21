Groundhog Day Out of the Shadows
WTAJ’s own Joe Murgo and Jordan Tracy bring live Groundhog Day festivities from Gobbler’s Knob.
Will Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog “Punxsutawney Phil” come out of his den and declare an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Find out on WTAJ’s Out of the Shadows!
Punxsutawney Phil Phun Phacts
- Phil takes the “elixir of life” every summer that adds seven years to his life.
- Phil speaks “groundhogese,” a language only current Inner Circle President can understand.
- The first official trek to Gobbler’s Knob was February 2, 1887.
- Phil does not have any children, but he does have a wife, Phyliss.
- Before being called Phil, he was called Br’er Groundhog.
- Phil’s diet consists of veggies, but he rarely eats fruit, because some fruits are not good for groundhogs.
- Phil has his own bus, called the Groundhog Bus, which is used when he travels.