Wolf Administration urging Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings over holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday weekend upon us, the Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvania residents to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks around other people to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

Social distancing and other preventive measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces often, and staying home if you are sick are still encouraged practices to prevent the spread.

The green phase is not a green light to stop exercising caution in large. Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you. Secretary of Health Dr. Levine



If Pennsylvanians have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended to self quarantine for 14 days upon returning. The administration outlined the following states that are high risks for spread: