Wolf Administration provides $53 million in funding to daycare centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the pandemic continues, more money will be coming to Pennsylvania daycare centers.

In June, daycare’s were awarded about 51 million dollars as part of the Federal Cares Act. On Monday, the Wolf Administration announced that an additional 53 million dollars will be given in July.

State officials say the money is needed to make sure these businesses can stay afloat until they can take care of children again.

Simply put, childcare is a public good necessary for a functioning economy. Without access to reliable childcare many parents, myself included, wouldn’t be able to go to work. Teresa Miller – Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services



The funding can be used for purchasing cleaning supplies and implementing other COVID-19 safety measures.