Wolf administration launches Pennsylvania Violence Data Dashboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that the Department of Health has launched a Violence Data Dashboard to collect data on the scope, frequency, geography and populations affected by violence in Pennsylvania.

The creation of the dashboard was a mandate in the Governor’s 2019 Executive Order to Reduce Gun Violence.

The executive order I signed last year included tangible actions to reduce gun violence in our commonwealth and this dashboard is one that under the leadership of the Department of Health will work collaboratively across multiple agencies to collect data we need to determine the scope, location and factors that contribute to gun violence in our state. I encourage every Pennsylvanian to view the dashboard for information that can inform policies and initiatives in their own communities. Governor Tom Wolf



The governor’s executive order set forth to establish a Violence Data Dashboard that will collect and provide data on the scope, frequency, locations, and populations affected by violence, including data on the number of victims of gun violence, rates at which gun violence occurs in locations, and contributory factors.

The Department of Health will coordinate with and collect data from the Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania State Police, PCCD, and other commonwealth entities to populate the dashboard.

For more information on violence from a public health perspective, visit www.health.pa.gov.