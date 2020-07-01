Over 310,000 Pennsylvanians received rebates early for support during pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf and Treasurer Joe Torsella announced Wednesday that more than 310,000 Pennsylvanians have received their rebates early through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which provides support to older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities.

Gov. Wolf called on the Department of Revenue to work with the Treasury Department to issue rebates before July 1. The signing of Act 20 that occurred in May, allows rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2019 to be issued earlier than normal to provide financial support to eligible Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These rebates on property taxes and rent have added importance this year, because they have provided support to our older and vulnerable residents at a time when they may need it most. I thank Treasurer Torsella and the department for distributing the rebates earlier than normal. We will keep that hard work going in the coming weeks so that we continue delivering rebates to older Pennsylvanians and others who benefit from this program. Governor Tom Wolf



Revenue and Treasury officials are also reminding claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program that the process for distributing rebates is different than in prior years. The claims will be processed on a first-in-first-out basis, meaning some claimants will receive their rebates earlier than others.

For more information regarding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, visit the Department of Revenue website.