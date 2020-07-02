Over $2 Million in grants awarded to employment services for individuals with Opioid Use Disorder

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is providing more than $2 million in federal grants to employment support services for individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The grants are part of the $55.9 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant secured by the Wolf Administration to strengthen the state’s response to the prescription opioid and heroin epidemic.

The funding will be directed to 14 organizations throughout the commonwealth with agreements up to $200,00. These organizations will provide a wide variety of services including vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement, and transportation assistance related to employment.

In addition, each organization has identified one employer partner committed to hiring individuals in recovery from OUD.

We have not lost focus on the continuing opioid crisis in Pennsylvania. And now more than ever, employment services are vital to help people struggling during the pandemic with the loss of a job or need to find employment. These grants will help those with substance use disorder have a better chance at recovery by helping to access employment. Governor Tom Wolf



