Gov. Wolf announces protections from foreclosures and evictions through Aug. 31

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf Thursday signed a new executive order that protects homeowners and renters from eviction or foreclosure until Aug. 31.

The order protects those who have not received assistance from a new program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) or are not already receiving relief through one of several federal foreclosure moratorium programs or judicial orders.

Lenders and property owners that receive funds through the PHFA program agree not to pursue foreclosure or eviction actions as a condition of participation in the program.

I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and well being. Governor Tom Wolf



This order comes after the governor signed legislation in May providing $150 million for rental assistance and $25 million for mortgage assistance through PHFA with CARES Act funds. The PHFA began accepting applications on July 6.

In almost all circumstances, renters and homeowners are required to continue making monthly payments if they can. Pennsylvanians struggling to make monthly payments should contact their landlord or mortgage servicer immediately.

The governor’s executive order does not apply to proceedings regarding property damage or illegal activity.