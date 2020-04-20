Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip
Top Stories
Wolf to ease restrictions as car sales, construction restart by May 8th
Police search for man who went missing while fishing
Watch Live: Anti-shutdown protesters in front of State Capitol demanding change
Video
Dept. of Health confirms 948 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,200 deaths total
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat
Video
Top Stories
Pennsylvania enforcing face mask requirements at essential businesses starting tonight
Video
Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package
Video
Centre County Correctional Facility confirms first inmate to test positive for COVID-19
PA state totals reach 32K, death toll rises to over 1,100
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Top Stories
Stay-At-Home Sports April 19th
Video
Top Stories
Lady Lions’ Smith transfers to Michigan State
Video
Johnstown’s Simon commits to Penn State Altoona
Video
Burke duo leaves behind legacy tough to top
Video
Report: Former PSU standout Calvin Booth to be promoted as Nuggets new GM
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
It’s FriYAY! So it’s time for a Flashback
Video
Top Stories
814 Couch Concert: Kids compilation part 2
Video
Surfer hangs ten while hanging indoors!
Video
Hallmark giving away FREE thank you cards
Video
FedEx driver saves wedding day
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Gov. Wolf
Wolf to ease restrictions as car sales, construction restart by May 8th
Gov. Wolf to provide $16M in assistance to Pennsylvania food banks
Gov. Wolf approves over $10 million in funding for small businesses
Gov. Wolf to veto bill allowing businesses to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
Pennsylvania House passes bill allowing car dealerships to sell, now awaiting Gov. Wolf signature
Video
More Gov. Wolf Headlines
Gov. Wolf urges USDA support of vital Pennsylvania agriculture sectors
Gov. Wolf announces $450M loan program for financially strained hospitals
Schools to remain closed for rest of 2019-20 school year, Gov. Wolf announced
Video
Governor Wolf talks status of high school winter and spring sports
Video
Gov. Wolf signs order to provide targeted distribution of COVID-19 PPE and supplies to hospitals
Gov. Wolf, religious leaders encourage alternative forms of faith gatherings
Gov. Wolf advising PA residents to wear masks when leaving homes
Video
Guidelines for Governor Wolf’s “Stay at Home” order
Governor Wolf: Early prescription refills allowed
Cameron, Somerset counties now under stay-home order from Gov. Wolf
Trending Stories
Wolf to ease restrictions as car sales, construction restart by May 8th
Police search for man who went missing while fishing
Fourth teen arrested in murder of 15-year-old
Dept. of Health confirms 948 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,200 deaths total
Pennsylvania enforcing face mask requirements at essential businesses starting tonight
Video
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!