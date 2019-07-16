7 Nights Exotic Southern Caribbean
Aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
March 8 – 15, 2020
Package Includes:
- Round trip transportation from Duncansville to the airport
- Round-trip flights to San Juan
- Accommodations for 7 nights aboard the Freedom Of The Seas
- Access to all shipboard facilities and activities
- Dining, live entertainment, port charges, taxes, and fees
- Transportation from airport to pier
- Extras: Bon Voyage Gift, Go with Joe T-shirt, onboard cocktail party, gift for each cabin from Ketrow Kurtz Travel
VALID PASSPORT WITH AT LEAST A 6 MONTH VALIDITY FROM OUR RETURN DATE
Itinerary:
- Sun. San Juan, Puerto Rico 8:30pm
- Mon. Cruising
- Tues. Oranjestad, Aruba 8:00am 9:00pm
- Wed. Willemstad,Curacao 8:00am 8:00pm
- Thurs. Kralendijk, Bonaire 8:00am 5:00pm
- Fri. Cruising
- Sat. Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 8:00am 5:00pm
- Sun. San Juan, Puerto Rico 6:00am