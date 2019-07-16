Go With Joe

7 Nights Exotic Southern Caribbean

Aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
March 8 – 15, 2020

Package Includes:

  • Round trip transportation from Duncansville to the airport
  • Round-trip flights to San Juan
  • Accommodations for 7 nights aboard the Freedom Of The Seas  
    • Access to all shipboard facilities and activities
  • Dining, live entertainment, port charges, taxes, and fees                                                                          
  • Transportation from airport to pier
  • Extras: Bon Voyage Gift, Go with Joe T-shirt, onboard cocktail party, gift for each cabin from Ketrow Kurtz Travel
    VALID PASSPORT WITH AT LEAST A 6 MONTH VALIDITY FROM OUR RETURN DATE

Itinerary:

  • Sun.           San Juan, Puerto Rico                     8:30pm
  • Mon.          Cruising    
  • Tues.          Oranjestad, Aruba                          8:00am            9:00pm
  • Wed.          Willemstad,Curacao                       8:00am            8:00pm
  • Thurs.        Kralendijk, Bonaire                        8:00am            5:00pm
  • Fri.             Cruising
  • Sat.            Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas         8:00am  5:00pm
  • Sun.           San Juan, Puerto Rico                     6:00am

Don't Miss