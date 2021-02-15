Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons

Depart Date: July 22nd, 2021

The ultimate Northern Rockies touring experience with breathtaking natural wonders in three famous national parks. Witness spectacular views atop Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana, then board classic red vintage touring cars for an exciting drive along Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road. Learn about the Lewis & Clark Trail in Great Falls and Helena. In Yellowstone National Park, enjoy a tour of this incredible land with a park guide. Watch for wildlife! Next, experience jaw-dropping views in Grand Teton National Park. Delicious meals on tour include a covered wagon ride and barbecue cookout in Jackson, Wyoming and in Salt Lake City, a gourmet dinner buffet with extraordinary views of downtown at The Roof Restaurant.

Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park

Day 1 : Fly to Missoula

We fly to Missoula and check-in to our hotel for a one-night stay. The evening is at leisure to get acquainted with your fellow traveling companions.

Day 2 : Montana

We travel north from Missoula to Whitefish, viewing some of the most spectacular scenery our nation has to offer in Montana’s Big Sky Country. Along the way, we’ll stop for a Holiday Vacations Welcome Lunch in Polson.

Then, take an optional scenic chair lift or gondola ride at the Whitefish Mountain Resort before settling in for a relaxing evening. Along the route enjoy incredible views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding Flathead National Forest. Accommodations are in Whitefish this evening. Breakfast, Lunch

Tour Map

Day 3 : Going-to-the-Sun Road

After an included breakfast, we board vintage red touring cars for a journey on one of the world’s most scenic routes, the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Glacier National Park features over 20 glaciers and 200 lakes as standing reminders of the last ice age. Wildlife in Glacier National Park includes bighorn sheep, mountain goats, elk and moose. Enjoy lunch at St. Mary’s Lodge before continuing the journey to Great Falls where we arrive at our overnight accommodations. Breakfast, Lunch

Day 4 : Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

We begin our day with a tour of the Lewis & Clark Historic Trail Interpretive Center and relive the explorers’ brave journey. Overlooking the scenic Missouri River, this center includes exhibits, artifacts, films, and a two-story diorama of the expedition’s portage of the river’s waterfalls.

Our day in Great Falls will include a visit to The C. M. Russell Museum, an art complex that’s primary focus is the signature “cowboy art” of Charles Marion Russell.

Our next two nights are in Helena, Montana’s capital city. Breakfast, Lunch

Day 5 : Gates of the Mountains

After a relaxing morning, we depart for a tour of Helena. Highlights of the tour include a stop at the Montana state Capitol Building and the Cathedral of St. Helena. During our visits we learn all about the storied history of Montana’s capital city and marvel at the Gothic-style cathedral, which rivals those in Europe with its stunning towers and stained glass windows.

Majestic scenery unfolds before us during an afternoon boat tour through the Gates of the Mountains. The spectacular limestone cliffs and sheer rock walls were described by Meriwether Lewis as “a most sublime and extraordinary spectacle.” Breakfast, Dinner

Day 6 : Yellowstone

This afternoon we arrive in Gardiner, Montana, the original gateway to America’s first national park. Yellowstone was established in 1872 to protect a large variety of wildlife and preserve the world’s most extraordinary collection of geysers and hot springs. We have free time in the Mammoth Hot Springs area before traveling through the northern loop of Yellowstone.

We stay inside the park this evening. Breakfast

Day 7 : Old Faithful

A park guide joins us today to explore Yellowstone National Park. During our tour we’ll make stops at Old Faithful, the most famous geyser in the world, as well as the paintpots, bubbling hot springs mixed with clay. Have your camera ready to capture stunning views of Upper and Lower Yellowstone Falls and the multicolored Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. A scenic drive takes us through Hayden Valley, a region of lush forest meadows. Watch for bison and other wildlife!

We depart Yellowstone this afternoon and settle in for a comfortable two-night stay in Jackson, Wyoming.

Day 8 : The Grand Tetons

This morning we visit Grand Teton National Park. At the Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center, there is time to view a video and explore the fantastic exhibit on the history of Grand Teton National Park. We make several photo stops and visit the Chapel of the Transfiguration, a rustic log church with glorious views of the majestic Tetons.

Our included dinner tonight features a covered wagon ride in Cache Creek Canyon. Enjoy a tasty barbecue cookout along with the music and songs of the old West! Breakfast, Dinner

Day 9 : Salt Lake City

Another scenic drive takes us from Jackson into Salt Lake City. Tonight we celebrate with our new friends at a special Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner at The Garden Restaurant. Our accommodations this evening are in downtown Salt Lake City. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 10 : Fly Home

Return home from Salt Lake City with photos and memories of scenic western America.

