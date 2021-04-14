George Floyd Case

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Daily Newsletters
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Green Bean Coffee House to open third location in Blair County
Top Stories
Cameron County to host car cruise and firework show
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares video of rescue teams drilling through basement of collapsed condo
Centre County YMCA hosting food distribution event today
Video
DEP: 1,000 electric vehicle chargers installed across Pennsylvania
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Steelers cut 6-time Pro Bowl guard DeCastro in surprise move
Video
Top Stories
Steelers will not hold training camp in Latrobe this summer
Video
World-record ‘beast’ of a paddlefish caught at Oklahoma lake
Elk County native waits for Olympic team qualification
Alyssa Naeher, former Penn State goalie, heads to Tokyo with U.S. soccer team
Video
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Altoona native puts 814 on the map with Miss Pennsylvania win
Video
Top Stories
Johnstown woman brings representation for individuals with disabilities to plus size campaign
Video
Chef Janet does it again with boozy pineapple cocktail slushies
Video
‘Queen of Tarts’ Bakery in DuBois created from a quarantine hobby
Video
Social Experiment: Couple handcuffs themselves together for 123 days
Video
Community
Altoona Curve Player of the Day Ticket Vouchers Sweepstakes
Celebrating Seniors: Class of 2021
Make Us Smile
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
George Floyd Case
Chauvin case: Ex-cop faces up to 40 years in prison for Floyd’s death, judge rejects new trial
George Floyd statue weighing 700 pounds unveiled in New Jersey
Video
1 year after death, George Floyd’s family meets with lawmakers, Biden
Video
George Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill
Video
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Video
More George Floyd Case Headlines
Derek Chauvin attorney files motion for new trial, accusing prosecution and jury of misconduct
Video
Derek Chauvin sentencing set for June in death of George Floyd
Video
Newsfeed Now: Chauvin convicted in death of George Floyd; 5-year-old stares down backyard bobcat
Video
Celebrations among protesters after Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd
Video
After Chauvin, Minnesota set to prosecute three other officers in Floyd death
Video
Timeline: Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death
Derek Chauvin convicted in death of George Floyd
Video
Derek Chauvin trial: Jury begins deliberations as former officer faces charges in death of George Floyd
Video
Both sides rest in Derek Chauvin trial, closing arguments set for Monday
Video
Expert for the defense says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Video
Trending Stories
Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled Elk County gold
Video
Johnstown Thunder in the Valley 2021: What to expect
Video
Police: Robbery suspect threatened to kill victim in Blair County, investigation continues
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares video of rescue teams drilling through basement of collapsed condo
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!