Join us at the Holiday Inn Express at 1501 Commerce Avenue in Carlisle, PA on March 1, 2022 from 10am to 6pm for our local job fair to learn more about becoming a driver with Galliker Dairy Company.

The Galliker Dairy Company will train to obtain a CDL Class A license.

Call Scott at (814) 553-8654 to schedule an interview time.

Excellent Benefit Package

Low cost, low deductible medical insurance

Company paid dental plan

Life Insurance

Paid vacation

401k savings plan

Paid sick time

Great work life

4 day work week

Local Routes

Home every day

Map to the Holiday Inn Express, Carlisle

WEBSITE: https://www.gallikers.com/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Gallikers

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/gallikers/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/gallikerdairy

PHONE: 800-477-MILK or (814) 266-8702

The Galliker Dairy Company

143 Donald Lane

Johnstown, PA 15907-0159