Join us at the Holiday Inn Express at 1501 Commerce Avenue in Carlisle, PA on March 1, 2022 from 10am to 6pm for our local job fair to learn more about becoming a driver with Galliker Dairy Company.
The Galliker Dairy Company will train to obtain a CDL Class A license.
Call Scott at (814) 553-8654 to schedule an interview time.
Excellent Benefit Package
- Low cost, low deductible medical insurance
- Company paid dental plan
- Life Insurance
- Paid vacation
- 401k savings plan
- Paid sick time
Great work life
- 4 day work week
- Local Routes
- Home every day
Map to the Holiday Inn Express, Carlisle
WEBSITE: https://www.gallikers.com/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Gallikers
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/gallikers/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/gallikerdairy
PHONE: 800-477-MILK or (814) 266-8702
The Galliker Dairy Company
143 Donald Lane
Johnstown, PA 15907-0159