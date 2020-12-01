FAQ for TV Everywhere Authentication

Who is my TV service provider?

The cable, satellite or telecommunications company that you pay a monthly subscription fee to.

How do I login?

Click the Connect TV Provider button, then click on your Cable Provider. You will be redirected to the Cable Provider login page where you enter your User Name and Password associated with your TV service provider account. You will be then redirected back to the page where you started and you will have access to the live stream.

If you don’t know your User Name and Password or don’t have one, or have trouble with the login, contact your TV service provider.

What if I can’t find my TV service provider in the login list?

Access to this service is only available to customers of participating TV service providers. If your TV service provider is not listed or you have question, please fill in the form below and check back soon to see if your TV service provider has been added.

Is my login secure?

Your TV service provider login is secured by your TV service provider. You will be redirected to your TV Service Provider’s login page to verify your account. Your TV service provider’s privacy policy covers your login and all interactions with your TV service provider. We do not collect and have no access to your TV service provider account information.

What devices can I use?

You can use any device with Internet access and a web browser. Each device and browser you use will requires that you login with your TV service provider.

How do I watch?

Choose your TV service provider and then login with your User Name and Password to access any Live content on our site.

Do I need to pay to watch?

Access to this content is available as part of your paid TV service provider package. There is no additional payment required.

What if my TV service provider and internet provider aren’t the same? Which do I use to login?

Use your TV service provider Login (User Name and Password) to access this service.

What if I don’t have a TV service provider?

Access to this service is only available to customers of participating TV service providers.