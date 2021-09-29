Zac Brown Band ‘pauses’ tour, including Pittsburgh date after being COVID-19 positive

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019 file photo Zac Brown performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brown has lost a bid to limit public access to his property in Alaska. Brown had asked the Kenai Peninsula Borough Planning Commission to remove easements the access along his property in hills above Homer, a small city on Kachemak Bay on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey,File)

(WTAJ) — Zac Brown Band has ‘paused’ multiple concert events including in Pittsburgh after Zac said he tested positive for COVID-19.

The band recently started “The Comeback Tour” after COVID-19 stopped live events in March 2020. The tour was set to be at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Oct. 1. That show along with one in Michigan and two in New York have been “paused” according to a statement Zac released.

“To all our fans, I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s “The Comeback Tour.” Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. “

“The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so. I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential.”

“I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.” -Zac

At this time, it’s unclear if the events being “paused” means they will just be rescheduled Ticket holders can reach out to where they purchased their tickets for more information and/or refunds if needed.