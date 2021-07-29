WWE Star: Ringside seats and many beers for return of stolen cross pendant

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, professional wrestler and actor Sheamus arrives at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The WWE star is offering ring-side seats and “many beers” to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen in May 2021 from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad. Police say the theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

TAMPA, Fl. (WTAJ) — WWE Superstar Sheamus is offering ringside seats and “many beers” as a reward for anyone who can help him find his cross that was stolen from the WWE Thunderdome in May.

On May 22, between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the USF Yuengling Center a.k.a the WWE Thunderdome by unknown means. The arena was turned into the Thunderdome in April after moving from two other locations due to major league sports contracts.

Once inside the closed arena, the suspect made off with several items belonging to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which include: 3 title belts signed by various WWE stars, a corner pad and a prop cross necklace worn by WWE star Sheamus. A cross that has become synonymous with the Celtic Warrior’s decade-plus career with the company.

..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers 😎 https://t.co/FtwS4fJqBW pic.twitter.com/Q47dSZMZFA — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021

The suspect was captured on surveillance video and is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, brown hair, mustache and light goatee and last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.







Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has also stepped in to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com