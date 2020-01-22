Will Smith poses as undercover Lyft Driver

(CNN) — Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are growing more and more popular.

But some Lyft riders got a ride they definitely weren’t expecting

Check it out, Will Smith, a super-star with a now five-star rating on Lyft, went undercover as a driver.

It was all part of a promotion called “Bad Boys for Lyft,” a play on words that cross promotes Lyft with smith’s new movie “Bad Boys for Life.”

The unsuspecting passengers were shocked by their celebrity driver.

Not only did the experience “Lyft” their spirits, but the passengers also received a free year of Lyft rides!