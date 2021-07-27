‘Who you gonna call?’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets new trailer, release date

(WTAJ) — Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife that stars the ever so popular Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard along with Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace and Carrie Coon.

The latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise takes place more than 30 years after Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Earnie Hudson busted down Vigo the Carpathian in Ghostbusters II.

The film, originally slated for July 2020, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date, exclusively in theaters, is November 11. You can watch the official trailer below!

In the story, Finn’s character discovers the Ghostbuster’s equipment that his grandfather, one of the original, left hidden in an old rundown house in the middle of nowhere. Ironic, considering the son of Ivan Reitman, the original director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, Jason Reitman has taken the helm of the franchise as Finn’s character apparently takes over Ghostbusting from his grandfather.

Sony, in an infamous teasing fashion, sneaks in an original Ghostbuster at the very end. But which one? I guess we’ll have to wait until November 11 to find out!

Also notable in the trailer: Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow men, Janine Melnitz and more.

After the death of Harold Ramis in 2014, fans wondered if there would ever be a third Ghostbusters film, something Dan Aykroyd has talked about for years. Sony attempted to revive the Ghostbusters franchise in 2016 with an all-female reboot that didn’t do very well in the box office.

This time, it appears as though Reitman decided to go the direction of a reboot that’s also a sequel, 32 years later, allowing Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson to “pass the torch” to the next generation.