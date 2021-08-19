‘Where were you?’ Newest Marvel ETERNALS trailer asks familiar questions

(WTAJ) — The newest, and final trailer for Marvel ETERNALS asks an all too familiar question about the events of Thanos wiping out half of the population of Earth — ‘Where were you?”

It’s a question that’s been debated and discussed since The Angers Infinity War/End Game.

The newest addition to the Marvel franchise will see The ETERNALS come to Earth to protect the humans. They’re a group of immortals with superpowers that have yet to be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will help launch the next phase for Marvel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Where were you when Thanos wiped out half of all existence,” is a question posed in the final trailer that Marvel dropped Thursday morning. Something fans have been asking for a while.

Phase 3 officially ended after the events in Avengers: Endgame after the Avengers managed to get the infinity stones, bring back everyone Thanos erased from existence, and defeat the mad titan. Based on that film, Tony Stark/Iron-Man and Steve Rogers are no more and the Avengers will move on without them.

While Phase 4 did technically launch with the release of Wandavision on Disney+, The ETERNALS will inevitably be the hard push into Phase 4, just two months after the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Phase 4 will see Shang-Chi, The ETERNALS, more Dr. Strange messing with the “multi-verse” where it looks like Spider-Man will end up, as well as the long-anticipated Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

