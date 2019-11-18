Top 3 all-time Jeopardy winners to compete in January

(WTAJ/CNN) — Jeopardy! Is bringing the brainpower!

The game’s top three winners will quiz their way toward $1 million.

Call it The Battle Royale of game shows as Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer compete in the challenge.

Here’s how it will work the three champs will compete in a series of matches.

The first player to win three will receive a cool million and be crowned the “Greatest of All Time.”

The other two contestants will walk away with $250,000 each.

Each man boasts some pretty impressive stats already.

Jennings won a record 74 games straight, rutter hauled in the most money, and Holzhauer holds the title for top single-game winnings.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek says this competition should set the record straight on who is the best of the best.

It will air starting January 7th.