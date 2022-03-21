STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and smashing podcast host Tom Segura is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center this summer and Tickets go on sale in March.

Segura, who had his first Netflix special (Completely Normal) in 2014, recently finished the 100+ city ‘Take it down’ tour and looks to keep the ball rolling. He will hit the Bryce Jordan Center on Aug. 25. Tickets for the event go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m.

Completely Normal was followed up in 2016 by MOstly Stories, Disgraceful in 2018, and Ball Hog in 2020 exclusive to Netflix. Segura also shook things up during the pandemic with two smash-hit podcasts. Your Mom’s House is co-hosted by his real-life wife and comedienne Christina Pazsitzky. While 2 Bears, 1 Cave is co-hosted by fellow comedian and the host of Go Big Show, Bert Kreischer.

Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching College Football or waiting for College Football to come back.

For tickets to the Tom Segura live at the Bryce Jordan Center you can click here.