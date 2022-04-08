(WTAJ) — The star of Netflix’s hit docuseries ‘Tiger King’ has a special request for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Joseph Maldonado, also known as Joe Exotic, published a post on his Facebook account that included a photo of the quarterback and a photo of a hand written letter dated ‘3-30-22.’ In his social media post on Wednesday, April 6, Maldonado asks Big Ben for a favor saying he promised his stepson an autographed jersey for his birthday.

He explained in his letter he found a signed jersey on eBay but could not afford the $600 price tag.

“Can you help a man out that is fighting for his own freedom? Every kid needs a hero and you are his!,” Maldonado’s letter read.

The letter began with the former zookeeper informing Roethlisberger of his incarceration and claimed the United States “kidnapped” him so animal activist Carole Baskin and PETA could pass the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

Maldonado is serving a 21 year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving Baskin. He was resentenced after a federal appeals court rejected his plea to be freed from prison.

Roethlisberger retired from the Pittsburgh team towards the end of the NFL season in early 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.