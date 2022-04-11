(WTAJ) — Fans of Breaking Bad can let out a sigh of relief after the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman was confirmed for the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul.

Saul, played by Bob Odenkirk, was an instant fan-favorite character of the original Breaking Bad series. So much so, that it spawned the only Breaking Bad spin-off.

As the lawyer for White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, many fans wanted to know how a legitimate lawyer got into the position he was in, helping the Mexican cartel and saving the butts of many questionable clients from various law enforcement agencies.

The official Better Call Saul Twitter account confirmed the return of TV’s (arguably) most dynamic duo shortly after show co-creator Peter Gould announced it at Paley Fest.

“They’re coming back. #BetterCallSaul” the official Twitter said with just a simple picture of the duo sitting in White’s all too familiar Aztec SUV.

There’s no telling what the duo will be up to or if they’re only there to connect the timeline. How many episodes they’re in is also up in the air for viewers. As of right now, it appears they are uncredited in the series and don’t show up under the cast list on IMDb.com

The series finale begins April 18 on AMC with a special two-episode premiere.