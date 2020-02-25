The Joke is on Pittsburgh: Impractical Jokers come to PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — HEY LARRY!

Fans of the Impractical Jokers could easily pull a thousand quotes from the super-popular TV show out of their hat, right Ja’ Crispy?

The Tenderloins, who are the comedy troupe known to the world as The Impractical Jokers are coming to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh this summer. The “Scoopski Potatoe Tour” hits the arena on August 15, 2020.

The four will also stop in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 12 and Philadelphia on Aug. 14.

MOVIE STILL: LOOPER.COM

On the heels of “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” which boasts an 86% fan rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the Jokers are hitting the road so we all have a chance to get our “Scoopski Potatoes.”

For more info on the live event, and to find the movie playing near you, you can check out The Tenderloins by clicking here.

After recently boasting an unprecedented 200 episodes, and more seasons to come, it’s hard to not have a favorite punishment, a favorite quote you repeat until your friends can’t stand it, or a favorite Joker… Ok, a favorite Joker is impossible…Joe… no Sal. No wait, Murr? No definitely Q, or Joe… or Sal… Maybe Murr…