Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

FILE – This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Swift confirms the pop star is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee. Deadly storms ravaged several Tennessee counties this week, including in Nashville. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said: “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long (3.2-kilometer-long) path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile (80 kilometers) path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.