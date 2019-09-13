Take Me Home Tonight: Eddie Money dies at 70 after cancer complications

(WTAJ) — Songwriter, musician, and artist. Eddie Money, who gave us some iconic music in the ’70s and ’80s, has died from complications of stage 4 esophageal cancer, his family confirmed.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money, born Edward Mahoney, left the NYPD after 2 years in 1968 to head out to California to live his dream of being a rock star.

His self-titled debut album earned double-platinum success. The album also included some of his classic hits including “Two Tickets to Paradise.”