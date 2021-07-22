Start Me Up: Rolling Stones announce rescheduled 2021 tour

(WTAJ) — The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, starting Sept. 26 in St. Louis.
The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rolling Stones will stop in Pittsburgh Oct. 4 to perform at Heinz Field. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the tour can buy them online through VividSeats or TicketMaster. At this time, ticket prices start at $66 and the general sale starts July 30 at 10 a.m.
“We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time,” the Rolling Stones said on their website. “All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately, there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule – Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.”
Tour dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled.
TOUR DATES
Sept. 26: St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
Sept. 30: Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Oct. 4: Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field
Oct. 9: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Oct. 17: Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Oct. 24: Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
Oct. 29: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Nov. 2: Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium
Nov. 6: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Nov. 11: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 15: Detroit, MI – Ford Field
