Start Me Up: Rolling Stones announce rescheduled 2021 tour

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WTAJ) — The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, starting Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rolling Stones will stop in Pittsburgh Oct. 4 to perform at Heinz Field. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the tour can buy them online through VividSeats or TicketMaster. At this time, ticket prices start at $66 and the general sale starts July 30 at 10 a.m.

“We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time,” the Rolling Stones said on their website. “All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately, there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule – Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.”

Tour dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled.

TOUR DATES

Sept. 26: St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30: Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Oct. 4: Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

Oct. 9: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Oct. 17: Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24: Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Oct. 29: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2: Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15: Detroit, MI – Ford Field