LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – Spotify is branching out into selling concert tickets.
The streaming audio has launched a website to presell tickets directly to fans.
This will prevent them from redirecting to other platforms. You can go to Spotify’s Live Events Website to see what tickets are currently available.
Although more tickets and more diverse groups of performers are expected to join soon.