Sony drops “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” official trailer

(WTAJ) — With the success of comic book movies since the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man, no superhero was safe from Hollywood. Not even a certain anti-hero named Venom.

Venom, who made his big-screen debut played by Topher Grace, was Spider-Man’s nemesis in Spider-Man 3 with Tobey McGuire. The character has always had a huge fan following as a “lethal protector” that Sony finally capitalized on in 2018 with his own stand-alone movie starring Tom Hardy who starred in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises.

Unlike Spider-Man, who has been absorbed into the MCU with the Avengers, Venom takes place in the San Francisco area, without connection to any other movie universe at this time. The first film saw the story of the alien symbiote and its connection to and with reporter Eddie Brock. They explored the relationship and the balance between the two as Venom and Eddie got used to each other and stopped other symbiotes from taking over Earth.

While Sony seemingly did a good job, there’s obvious differences between the film and the comics. Differences that would be far too long to list. However, they had a hit on their hands and were eager to greenlight a sequel featuring a man we saw in the first movie… Cletus Kasady.

The importance of meeting Kasady in the first movie can’t be understated. Kasady, a serial killer, did an interview with Eddie Brock and it leads to a piece of the Venom symbiote breaking off from Brock and turning Kasady into the most vicious villain in the Spider-Man franchise, Carnage.

The trailer, that Sony dropped Monday morning, looks like they have another hit on their hands. While its hard to say what exactly the story will be, it clearly revolves around Venom needing to stop Carnage from creating, well, carnage.

Did we mention that Carnage/Kasady is played by the legendary Woody Harrelson?! We’re sold.