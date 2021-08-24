Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.
Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”
Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.