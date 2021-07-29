Rodney Atkins, Josh Gallagher to perform at ski lodge in DuBois

Rodney Atkins performs during the 42nd Annual CMA Awards show on Wednesday Nov. 12, 2008 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rodney Atkins and special guest Josh Gallagher plan on making an appearance at the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge Stage next month.

“Take a Back Road” concert tickets are on sale now to see the country artists in DuBois Aug. 28 starting at 5 p.m. General admission starts at $50. Limited seating is available, so they ask you bring your favorite lawn chair.

Pennsylvania native Gallagher will set the stage. He grew up in Cresson and rose to fame after his appearance on season 11 of The Voice in 2016. Ever since, he’s performed with artists such as Randy Houser, Eric Paslay, Charlie Daniels, Lee Ann Womack, Cole Swindell and more, according to his website.

Atkins has produced eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s and 1 Billion career on-demand streams, according to Treasure Lake’s website. He will perform until around 10 p.m.

Earlier in the month, The Steel Woods will perform Aug. 7 at the ski lodge stage with admission starting at $40. The country-music band got their start in 2016 and have performed with/supported other artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and more.

For information on Atkins, Gallagher or The Steel Woods, head to their websites.