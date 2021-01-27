Price Is Right Primetime special airs tonight, Jan. 27, 2021

(WTAJ) — Wednesday on “The Talk” Drew Carey dishes on hosting “The Price is Right at Night” in primetime.

Host Elaine Welteroth says, “Tell us what’s so special about this new primetime show.”

Carey responds, “We just had, like more expensive prizes and a celebrity. Adam [Devine] was great by the way. I was just thinking how funny he was, and how great he was. And then, at the end I was like, get out of the shot, you’re blocking the Harley.”

He adds, “I can’t tell you how great it is to have a job where you can be next to somebody that excited, and that full of joy, like it’s an amazing energy. And when we had an audience, back in the old days, it was like just people having like their best day. You get that positive energy just swirling around you. I mean you can really feel it. It’s pretty fantastic.”

The primetime special airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, only on CBS.