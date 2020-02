(CNN) — “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen next year.

Lin Manuel-Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter.

Disney is bringing the hit musical along with the original broadway cast to movie theaters in October 2021.

It includes previously-recorded stage performances in New York, where the show first opened.

“Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop, and R&B with classic broadway tunes to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers.