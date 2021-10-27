Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story feat. Chris Evans

(WTAJ) — Disney/Pixar has dropped the first teaser trailer for ‘Lightyear,’ the origins of the iconic Toy Story Space Ranger, but rest assured, it has very little to do with Buzz and Woody.

While an actual release date hasn’t been confirmed other than “06:022″(June 2022) the movie looks like a bright point for Pixar, once again. Following the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the space commander that inspired the iconic toy we fell in love with in 1995, we see the cadet seemingly struggle in space commander school.

While the full plot is still unknown at this time, it’s safe to believe he succeeds as you see him find the iconic Buzz Lightyear space suit that we all know and love towards the end of the trailer below.

While Tim Allen carried the character through the Toy Story franchise, this tale of the very real and very human Buzz is being voiced by Chris Evans. Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America is now the space ranger who will inevitably set out to battle the evil emperor Zurg, if that’s the story they want to tell.

Prepare for ignition. 👨‍🚀💫 Check out the new poster for #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/JMwcDOJA2j — Pixar (@Pixar) October 27, 2021

Pixar become a global phenomenon in 1995 with the release of Toy Story. Fast forward to 2006, Disney bought the company for an astounding $7.4 BILLION, leaving Apple CEO Steve Jobs as the largest shareholder.