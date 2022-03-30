PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is back this year at Kennywood Park to celebrate the city’s favorite food from over two dozen restaurants, chefs and pierogi purveyors.

On Friday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 to 9 p.m., celebrate the #Cityof Dumplings and grab your share of pierogies, creative pierogi-inspired dishes, dessert pierogies and more, according to the festival’s website. Classic rides will be open to guests, and pop-up Pierogi Marketplace shops will be around with everything from pierogi t-shirts, jewelry and pottery, as well as festival keepsakes and Pittsburgh memorabilia.

Additionally, organizers said there will be live music, open beer gardens for guests 21+ and select Kennywood games and favorite food vendors who will be joining the fun.

General admission tickets are $26.99, though there is an early-bird discount of $23.99 until July 1. Children, seniors and veterans are all offered tickets at a lower price. Tickets can be purchased online, and they include access to the festival, free parking and Kennywood classic rides (Merry-Go-Round, Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, Racer, Turtle, Noah’s Ark and Kangaroo).

Food, beverages and games are not included in the ticket price.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information, head to the festival’s website.