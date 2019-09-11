Pittsburgh, Philly rank top 20 for the best Oktoberfest celebration

(WTAJ) – It’s that time of the year! Oktoberfest is about to hit the United States in a big fashion and WalletHub has ranked the top 20 cities to celebrate.

Spending years living in Philadelphia, it’s no surprise to me that they broke into the top 5. I used to venture to a German club with my wife called the Saengerbund. It’s just outside of Philly, but it was an Oktoberfest I’ll never forget.

Pittsburgh ranks number 15 in the top 20 cities, that’s awesome… no, it’s super awesome… no, it’s UBER awesome.

For anyone who is unsure, “uber” is a German word meaning “over” “above” and/or “beyond”

Take a look at the top 20 Oktoberfest cities below, courtesy of WalletHub. Click here for more information.

Check out some cool Oktoberfest Fun Facts that made us drop our jaw:

$5,000: Estimated cost for an American to attend Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany

1.98 Million: Gallons of beer consumed during Oktoberfest

510,000+: Number of whole roast chickens eaten, plus 60,000 sausages and 59,000 pork knuckles

$1.43 Billion: Oktoberfest’s annual economic impact on Munich

$70,120: Median annual income for German-American households ($60,336 for all households)

Information supplied by WalletHub