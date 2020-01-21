Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis

FILE – This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Ozzy Osbourne performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The diagnosis came after a fall last year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private health battle with Parkinson's disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis “was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” but he had good days and bad days.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”

If there’s anything we’ve learned about Ozzy Osbourne over the past few decades, he’s going to stand tall as the dust settles and he’s going to rock this world!