Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson reportedly signs contract with WWE

(WTAJ) — According to reports, Gable Steveson, who won Olympic gold in wrestling at Tokyo 2020, has recently signed a deal with global wrestling and entertainment company, WWE.

Steveson recently made an appearance at WWE SummerSlam this past August. According to the gold medalist, he was personally invited to the show by WWE CEO Vince McMahon where the two likely met in Las Vegas and discussed a future with the company.

Gable has gone on the record to talk about his next move by saying that he wants to relax for a bit after his Olympic win. He wanted to decide what’s best for him and his family, leaving open the options to call up Vince McMahon, CEO of the WWE, who already reached out to him, or to go the direction of Dana White and the UFC.

“I haven’t really thought about what’s next. I told everybody I was going to come home and sit down for a little bit and just relax and just pick what’s best for me and what’s next. I could go for double gold in 2024, I could see Vince McMahon – who has reached out to me personally to go out there to do WWE. Or I could go see Dana White. I mean, even the [Minnesota] Vikings gave me a message. The options are open, my doors are open,” Steveson said in an August interview with The Sun.

Steveson recently tweeted out that he “just put the pen to paper…”

The news comes on the heels of WWE signing Gable’s younger brother, Bobby Steveson, to a talent contract where he’s been training at the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida. The last time the WWE signed a gold medal wrestler was Kurt Angle. Angle won the gold in 1996 with a broken neck only to debut with WWE in 2000, quickly becoming a highlight on their weekly TV shows and solidifying himself as one of the truly best in the world. Angle was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Steveson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that if he signed with the WWE he would “be a Paul Heyman guy…”

It’s unknown at this time if Steveson will return to the University of Minnesota to finish his senior year. While a new career path with the WWE might hinder his chances to go back to the Olympics to become a double gold medal winner in 2024, it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility.

One thing’s for sure: The future of Gable Steveson is brighter than ever!