Netflix releases full Stranger Things season 3 trailer

Netflix just dropped a massive three-minute long trailer for the new season of “Stranger Things”, and don’t worry — you don’t have to cover your ears, there are no spoilers here.

Season three joins the gang in the summer of 1985.

There’s a new mall in town and the kids are growing up — which means romance is going to enter the picture.

We don’t know who that’s going to involve, but Netflix promises it’s not going to interfere with the action… Or mystery.

The series is acclaimed for its super-natural story and ultra-faithful recreation of 80s nostalgia.

All episodes drop on July 4th — so you’ll have plenty to do when the fireworks are done.