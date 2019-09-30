Netflix officially announces Stranger Things 4

(WTAJ) — Netflix has put out a teaser that doubles up as an official announcement that Stranger Things will return, touting “We’re not in Hawkins anymore”

Obviously they’re making a subtle hint where the next installment will take place heavily in the upside-down, but we won’t know for sure until they release more information.

If you haven’t watch Stranger Things 3 – Spoiler Alert!

There’s been plenty of speculation of Stranger Things coming to an end after the third installment when the Byers’, along with Eleven, moved away. Hopper is presumed to be dead, and the rest of the friends are continuing life in Hawkins.

Lots of rumors and theories went around that it could take place over the holidays and the Byers’ come visit all their friends in Hawkins.

Or maybe, just maybe, Hopper isn’t dead and he has to take the friends to find the Byers’ and Eleven and deal with the Demogorgon on the road? Will Murray play a role in all of this? If they’re not in Hawkins, maybe they’ll be in Illinois? Maybe Joyce decided to move to Maine where she and Bob planned to move in Stranger Things 2…

One thing’s for sure, Netflix knows they have a hit on their hands that millions of people can’t get enough of.