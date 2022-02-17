Netflix announces Stranger Things season four premiere dates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson, Carmen Cuba, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and David Harbour attend the New York Screening of “Stranger Things” Season 3 at DGA Theater on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

WTAJ– Things are about to get strange… again. If you’ve been dying to go back in the upside-down, the wait is almost over as Netflix announced on Twitter release dates for parts one and two of Stranger Things season four.

In an interesting turn of events, season four is being turned (upside-down) into two volumes, with the first one premiering on May 27, 2022. Just a few weeks later, volume two will premiere on July 1, 2022.

Fret not, as these volumes don’t mean one season cut down, Netflix says this is the biggest season yet! Nearly every episode will be “super-sized” meaning that season four will be twice as long as season three.

That’s not all though, season four is so jam-packed and will set up for an epic conclusion in a just-announced season five. No additional information is available about season five, but we won’t have to wait long to find out what’s next for Eleven, Mike, and the crew.