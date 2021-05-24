WATCH: Marvel’s ETERNALS trailer features Angelina Jolie

After a few delays, and a long shutdown due to a pandemic, Marvel Studios is back and ready to dominate over movie theaters in 2021.

The Marvel year will start with Black Widow, which was delated due to COVID-19, in June. Jumping forward, Marvel’s The ETERNALS will hit theaters Nov. 5 and features Angelina Jolie, fresh off the heels of Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The movie will see The ETERNALS come to what looks like Earth. They’re a group of immortals with superpowers that have yet to be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will help launch the next phase for Marvel in the theaters.

Phase 3 ended after the events in Avengers: Endgame after the Avengers managed to get the infinity stones, bring back everyone Thanos erased from existence, and defeat the mad titan. While Phase 4 did technically launch with the release of Wandavision on Disney+, The ETERNALS will inevitably be the hard push into Phase 4, just two months after the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Phase 4 will see Shang-Chi, The ETERNALS, more Dr. Strange messing with the “multi-verse” where it looks like Spider-Man will end up, as well as the long-anticipated Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

