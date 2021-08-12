Maroon 5 requiring COVID vaccine or negative test results to attend shows

(WTAJ) — Pop band Maroon 5 is requiring concert-goers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend shows on their 2021 tour.

This will go into effect Aug. 16 at their stop in Dallas and will continue until the final stop Oct. 8 in Concord, California. In a statement on their Instagram page, the band said their top priority is the safety and well-being of the fans and people who make the events possible.

“To that end, we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug. 16 and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend,” they said.

This includes the tour stop in Burgettstown, which is located outside of Pittsburgh.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the tour will have tickets sent to their email. They can also check out websites for each venue for more information.

TOUR DATES

AUG. 16: DALLAS, TX

AUG. 18: MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

AUG. 19: MILWAUKEE, WI

AUG. 21: NOBLESVILLE, IN

AUG. 23: CLARKSTON, MI

AUG. 25: BURGETTSTOWN, PA

AUG. 26: CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

AUG. 28: CINCINNATI, OH

SEPT. 1: DARIEN CENTER, NY

SEPT. 4: CAMDEN, NJ

SEPT. 7: BRISTOW, VA

SEPT. 8: CHARLOTTE, NC

SEPT. 10: HOLMDEL, NJ

SEPT. 13: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

SEPT. 15: RALEIGH, NC

OCT. 1: PHOENIX, AZ

OCT. 5: CHULA VISTA, CA

OCT. 7: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

OCT. 8: CONCORD, CA

Entertainment giant Live Nation announced that performers would be able to decide whether attendees would be required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results.